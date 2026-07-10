Yen Surge as Japan Pushes Pension Funds Towards Domestic Assets

The Japanese yen experienced its largest gain in over a week as Japan encouraged pension funds to boost domestic investments. The Finance Minister's announcement led to a strengthening of the yen against the dollar, though concerns about global tensions in the Middle East influenced market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Yen Climbed On Friday And Was On Track For Its Biggest Daily Percentage Gain In More Than A Week After Japan Said It Plans To Encourage Pension Funds To Increase Their Holdings Of Domestic Financial Assets Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama Said The Government Was Pursuing Measures That Would Include Encouraging The Government Pension Investment Fund | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:17 IST
Yen Surge as Japan Pushes Pension Funds Towards Domestic Assets
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The yen surged on Friday, marking its most significant daily gain in over a week. This rise followed an announcement from the Japanese government urging pension funds to increase their domestic asset holdings. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama highlighted plans to involve the Government Pension Investment Fund, the largest globally, in this initiative.

The yen appreciated by 0.38% against the US dollar, reaching 161.77 per dollar, momentarily hitting 161.27. Despite this uptick, the dollar remained about 3% higher against the yen for the week. "The move's scale isn't massive," noted Eugene Epstein from Moneycorp, suggesting it was more of a preliminary step to gauge market reactions.

Beyond currency shifts, global investors watched Middle East tensions affecting crude prices and potential inflation impacts. This geopolitical backdrop influenced energy markets, with U.S. crude settling at $71.67 per barrel. Ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions further complicated the economic landscape, contributing to fluctuating oil prices.

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