Centre Reviews FCV Tobacco Market to Support Growers and Exports

A senior team from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry reviewed the ongoing Andhra Pradesh Flue Cured Virginia (FCV) Tobacco Marketing Season 2025–26 during a meeting in Hyderabad. Led by Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Nitin Kumar Yadav, the delegation met with tobacco growers, exporters, manufacturers, dealers, trade associations and officials of the Tobacco Board to assess the current market situation and discuss ways to strengthen the sector.

The discussions reflected the Centre's continued focus on protecting the interests of tobacco farmers while ensuring that the marketing system remains efficient and responsive to changing domestic and international demand. Participants examined the progress of the current marketing season and identified areas where coordinated action could improve outcomes for growers.

Reforms planned to modernise the tobacco sector

The meeting focused on measures to speed up procurement, encourage exports and improve the overall marketing ecosystem for FCV tobacco. Officials also reviewed a series of reforms designed to make the sector more efficient and farmer-friendly.

Among the proposals discussed were the restructuring of the Tobacco Board, improvements to the Growers' Welfare Fund, simpler registration procedures and wider use of digital services. Participants also examined plans to introduce artificial intelligence-based grading, which is expected to improve consistency, transparency and efficiency in tobacco quality assessment. The review highlighted the importance of adopting technology and streamlined administrative systems to make services easier for growers while strengthening confidence among buyers and exporters.

Focus on exports and sustainable future growth

The meeting also explored opportunities to expand India's FCV tobacco exports by reaching new international markets. Stakeholders discussed ways to improve the sector's global competitiveness while responding to changing demand across different countries. Crop diversification in suitable regions also formed part of the discussions, with participants considering strategies that could provide farmers with additional income opportunities alongside tobacco cultivation where appropriate. Speaking after the meeting, Nitin Kumar Yadav expressed confidence that close cooperation between the government, growers, exporters and industry representatives would help build a stronger, more sustainable and globally competitive FCV tobacco sector while supporting the long-term interests of Indian farmers.