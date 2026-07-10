Railways Approves ₹175 Crore Upgrade for Raipur Locomotive Hub

Indian Railways has approved a ₹175 crore project to expand locomotive maintenance infrastructure at the High Horse Power (HHP) Diesel Shed in Raipur under the South East Central Railway (SECR). The investment will create additional homing facilities for 250 three-phase electric locomotives, strengthening the railway network's ability to maintain its rapidly growing electric fleet.

The project forms part of Indian Railways' wider strategy to modernise maintenance facilities as freight movement and passenger services continue to expand across the country. By improving maintenance capacity, the Railways expects to keep more locomotives in reliable operating condition while supporting future growth.

Homing facilities play a key role in locomotive upkeep

A homing facility serves as the designated maintenance base for a locomotive throughout its operational life. It is responsible for scheduled servicing, safety inspections, repairs and routine upkeep, ensuring that locomotives remain safe, efficient and ready for regular operations.

With the addition of new homing capacity at Raipur, Indian Railways will be able to manage maintenance for 250 more three-phase electric locomotives. The expansion is expected to improve operational efficiency by providing better support for the increasing number of electric engines entering service across the railway network.

Upgrade prepares Raipur depot for future expansion

The approved project will also help Indian Railways make better use of its existing infrastructure while creating room for future technological advancements at the Raipur depot. As the national transporter continues to increase the use of electric traction, stronger maintenance facilities have become an essential part of ensuring reliable rail operations.

Officials said the upgraded infrastructure will enhance the long-term capability of the Raipur maintenance hub, allowing it to support larger locomotive fleets and meet the demands of growing freight and passenger traffic in the years ahead.