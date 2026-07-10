Shopify's New Vape Ban: A Global Crackdown on Online E-cigarette Sales

Shopify has instructed e-commerce merchants to remove vape products from its platform after pressure from U.S. legal authorities over illegal sales. The policy, effective globally, bans all Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, prompting merchants to comply by July 8 or face penalties, reinforcing public health efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shopify Has Told Customers Using Its Webhosting Services To Remove Vape Products From Their Online Stores | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:24 IST
Shopify's New Vape Ban: A Global Crackdown on Online E-cigarette Sales

On Friday, Shopify notified customers using its web-hosting services to remove vape products from their online stores. This instruction, verified by Reuters, reflects pressure from a coalition of U.S. legal authorities concerned about the illegal sale of vapes on Shopify-hosted sites.

Shopify's new policy covers all vape products. Citing changes in legal restrictions regarding Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), Shopify mandated merchants to eliminate e-cigarette offerings by July 8, warning of possible product suspensions or termination of stores.

The company confirmed the authenticity of the notice but offered no further comments. The move is part of efforts led by attorneys general from several U.S. states, alongside New York City, targeting companies like Shopify and Mastercard to curtail illegal nicotine sales and advance public health protection globally.

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