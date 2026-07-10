Volatile European Markets: Tech Dips and Geopolitical Tensions

European shares broke their month-long winning streak, weighed down by technology stock fluctuations and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The STOXX 600, a key market index, fell by 1.8% this week as fears surrounding oil supplies intensified following U.S.-Iran tensions.

The geopolitical landscape also influenced investor behavior as the NATO summit in Turkey saw U.S. President Donald Trump's critical remarks about Spain ignite further uncertainty. Trump's rhetoric shifted before the close of the summit, temporarily calming market concerns.

In tandem, tech stocks like Soitec and ASML faced significant losses throughout the week, prompting investors to seek safer alternatives. Amid these volatile conditions, all eyes now turn to the impending earnings season, which could potentially realign focus towards solidifying market fundamentals.