Tech Rebound Lifts European Shares Amid Market Uncertainties

On Thursday, European shares experienced a lift, primarily fueled by a rebound in technology stocks as investors examined prospects surrounding the Middle East conflict. The U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned Iran's interest in a deal, adding a layer of complexity to the market dynamics.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.5%, registering at 639.12 points by 0816 GMT. Leading the charge were technology and basic resources sectors, which gained 1.8% and 2.8%, respectively. Notable performers included chip stocks such as Siltronic, which surged 10.5%, along with ASML and Soitec, rising 2.6% and 4.5%.

Geopolitical tensions remained a significant concern, especially following the U.S. strikes on Iran. However, advancements in AI trade, like China possibly allowing domestic access to Nvidia's AI chips, provided optimism. This mix of factors resulted in a fluctuating market atmosphere with notable regional performance, such as Spain's rebound, juxtaposed amidst sector-specific challenges and the impact of healthcare setbacks.