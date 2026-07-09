Tech Rebound Lifts European Shares Amid Market Uncertainties

European shares rose, driven by a recovery in tech stocks and hopes for a Middle Eastern conflict resolution. The STOXX 600 climbed by 0.5%, with technology leading the surge. AI demand heightened sentiment, while geopolitical tensions and healthcare downturns provided a mixed market backdrop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Shares Rose In Choppy Trading On Thursday | Updated: 09-07-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 14:03 IST
Tech Rebound Lifts European Shares Amid Market Uncertainties
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On Thursday, European shares experienced a lift, primarily fueled by a rebound in technology stocks as investors examined prospects surrounding the Middle East conflict. The U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned Iran's interest in a deal, adding a layer of complexity to the market dynamics.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.5%, registering at 639.12 points by 0816 GMT. Leading the charge were technology and basic resources sectors, which gained 1.8% and 2.8%, respectively. Notable performers included chip stocks such as Siltronic, which surged 10.5%, along with ASML and Soitec, rising 2.6% and 4.5%.

Geopolitical tensions remained a significant concern, especially following the U.S. strikes on Iran. However, advancements in AI trade, like China possibly allowing domestic access to Nvidia's AI chips, provided optimism. This mix of factors resulted in a fluctuating market atmosphere with notable regional performance, such as Spain's rebound, juxtaposed amidst sector-specific challenges and the impact of healthcare setbacks.

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