Memory Chip Crisis Looms: SK Hynix's Dire 2027 Forecast

Sk Hynix Chief Executive Kwak Nohjung Said The Global Memory Industry Is Heading For Its Worstever Supply Shortage In

SK Hynix Chief Executive Kwak Noh-jung has raised alarms regarding an imminent supply shortage in the global memory industry, forecasting a critical shortfall by 2027. With demand continuously outpacing supply, production capabilities face ongoing pressure despite extensive capacity expansions.

In an interview with Reuters, Kwak stated that the industry is approaching its most challenging period historically on the supply side. Despite remarkable growth in demand, SK Hynix anticipates that its capacity constraints will persist, exacerbating the supply-demand gap well into the next decade. This prediction comes amid the company's impressive debut on Nasdaq, highlighting its vital role in the AI supply chain, particularly through its leadership in developing high-bandwidth memory for Nvidia chipsets.

SK Hynix ADRs surged by 14.8% to $170.94 on Nasdaq, reflecting strong investor confidence. However, the lingering supply challenges present a significant concern for the industry, even as the company strives to address the impending crisis.