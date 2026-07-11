Thrills and Spills at the Scottish Open: McIlroy's Surge, Scheffler's Setback
Rory McIlroy shares the lead at the Scottish Open after a strong second round, while Scottie Scheffler's remarkable streak of making cuts ends. Co-leaders Jordan Smith and Tom Kim join McIlroy at the top, with Fitzpatrick and Min Woo Lee close behind. Scheffler reflects on his recent challenges.
Rory McIlroy surged to the top of the leaderboard at the Scottish Open after the second round, sharing the lead with Jordan Smith and Tom Kim at nine under par. McIlroy's impressive performance included five birdies and a single bogey, crafting a four-under-par 66 at The Renaissance Club.
Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler's nearly four-year streak of consecutive cuts came to a surprising end. Scheffler missed the cut by two shots, carding a two-over-par 72. This marks his second missed cut at the venue, ending a run of 78 events without such a setback.
As McIlroy maintains momentum along with Smith and Kim, other challengers like Matt Fitzpatrick and Min Woo Lee are just one shot behind. Golf enthusiasts eagerly watch as the drama unfolds, with Rory McIlroy keen on maintaining his lead and Scheffler assessing his game as the season's final major approaches.