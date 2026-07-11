FAA Delays Flight Growth to Tackle O'Hare Congestion

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has decided to extend a 10% flight reduction at Chicago O'Hare Airport until October 2027 to address delays and congestion. Originally, these limits were to expire this year. The decision affects United and American Airlines operations and highlights competitive and infrastructure challenges at major U.S. airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Federal Aviation Administration On Friday Said It Will Extend Flight Cuts For Another Year At Chicago Ohare To Prevent Delays And Address Concerns About Congestion At The Busy United Airlines And American Airlines Hub The Agency In April Said It Would Limit Ohare To | Updated: 11-07-2026 01:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 01:34 IST
FAA Delays Flight Growth to Tackle O'Hare Congestion
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The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will extend a 10% flight reduction at Chicago O'Hare Airport for another year, aiming to alleviate delays and congestion at the busy United and American Airlines hub. The agency initially implemented this measure between May 17 and October 24 to keep operations stable and prevent the delays experienced last year.

This extension indicates the Trump administration's firm stance in managing capacity races between major airlines at critical hubs, revealing infrastructure challenges that limit airport growth. The FAA had initially planned to lift these restrictions later this year but will now keep them until late 2027.

Despite these cuts, O'Hare continues experiencing delays from runway construction and weather. Both United and American Airlines are expanding rapidly in Chicago, aiming to increase market share. However, only about 56% of departures and 58% of arrivals were on time last summer, prompting the FAA to act on overscheduling issues.

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