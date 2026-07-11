SK Hynix Nasdaq Debut Sparks Optimism Amid Volatile Markets

The S&P 500 neared a record high as SK Hynix's Nasdaq debut rallied memory-chip makers, amidst economic concerns and expected earnings growth. Technology companies are poised for significant profit boosts, while U.S.-Iran relations and high energy prices add to market uncertainty. Observers anticipate key monetary policy insights next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Sp Rose To End Just Short Of A Record High On Friday | Updated: 11-07-2026 01:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 01:45 IST
SK Hynix Nasdaq Debut Sparks Optimism Amid Volatile Markets
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The S&P 500 rallied close to an all-time high on Friday, driven by optimism after SK Hynix's successful Nasdaq debut. The memory-chip maker climbed 13% above its offering price, reigniting interest in AI semiconductor stocks. Investors eagerly await next week's earnings season, particularly driven by the tech sector.

Concerns about the U.S.-Iran tensions and rising energy costs persist, posing potential inflation risks that could pressure the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates. Analysts predict strong earnings growth for the S&P 500, particularly from tech companies, although market volatility remains due to stretched valuations.

The Nasdaq and the Dow also posted gains, reflecting market confidence. Upcoming inflation data and testimony by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will provide guidance on future monetary policies. Investors are closely watching these developments, with key economic indicators likely to shape market trends.

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