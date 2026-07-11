ADB Gives $2 Million to Help Flood-Hit Communities in Southern Thailand

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $2 million grant to help Thailand strengthen humanitarian assistance for communities still recovering from the devastating floods that struck the country's southern provinces.

The funding will support the Thai government's ongoing relief efforts for families and communities affected by one of the region's worst flooding disasters in recent years. The grant comes through ADB's Asia Pacific Disaster Response Facility (APDRF), which provides rapid financial assistance to countries facing major natural disasters.

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led the grant handover ceremony in Songkhla Province alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Niithanprapas, Songkhla Governor Rattasart Chidchu and ADB Director General for Southeast Asia Nianshan Zhang.

Funding to Strengthen Health Services and Local Relief

ADB said the emergency funding will help ensure disaster-affected communities have access to essential services while supporting efforts to rebuild lives and livelihoods. The grant will also assist public health services, including Hat Yai Hospital and local healthcare units that were heavily affected by the flooding.

ADB Director General Nianshan Zhang said the bank remains committed to working closely with the Thai government so that assistance reaches the most vulnerable communities as recovery continues. He added that the support is designed to complement the government's own disaster response and help restore critical services in affected areas. The funding is expected to improve relief operations while helping local authorities meet the immediate needs of residents who continue to face the effects of the disaster.

Millions Affected by Worst Floods in 15 Years

Southern Thailand experienced its most severe flooding in 15 years during November 2025 after intense monsoon rains overwhelmed rivers and drainage systems. Homes, roads and vital infrastructure were submerged across large parts of the region, including Hat Yai Hospital, one of the area's key medical facilities.

The disaster affected 12 provinces and more than 100 districts, directly impacting over 3.8 million people. Songkhla Province suffered the greatest damage, with many families continuing to recover from losses to homes, businesses and public infrastructure. The new ADB grant is expected to provide additional support as recovery efforts move forward, helping communities rebuild while strengthening essential services in one of Thailand's hardest-hit regions.