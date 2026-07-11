IDB and Korea Police Join Forces to Boost Security in Latin America

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Korea National Police Agency (KNPA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen public security and improve law enforcement capabilities across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The agreement creates a framework for joint programmes and projects designed to help countries tackle evolving security challenges through stronger institutions, better policing practices and modern technology. It also opens the door for greater cooperation between the two organizations in areas where Korea's policing experience can support security reforms in the region. IDB officials said the partnership combines the bank's regional expertise and financing capacity with the KNPA's operational knowledge, creating new opportunities to improve public safety.

Technology and Training at the Heart of the Agreement

A major focus of the partnership is strengthening police investigations and intelligence capabilities at both national and local levels by drawing on South Korea's "K-policing" model. The agreement also encourages the adoption of advanced investigative technologies and digital solutions that can modernize law enforcement systems across the region.

Emilio Pineda, Manager for the IDB's Institutions for Development Sector, said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting more effective and innovative responses to today's security challenges.

Eduardo Vergara, Chief of the IDB's Citizen Security Division, said the partnership brings together complementary strengths, combining Korea's technical expertise in policing with the IDB's experience in regional development and financial support.

Knowledge Sharing to Support Safer Communities

The agreement also outlines plans for knowledge exchange, technical consultations and the identification of new areas for future cooperation. These activities are expected to help governments strengthen public institutions while improving the effectiveness of crime prevention and law enforcement. KNPA Director General for International Cooperation Jun Sung Park said the partnership provides an opportunity to expand cooperation with countries across Latin America and the Caribbean by developing projects that promote public security and institutional resilience. Through this collaboration, the IDB and the Korea National Police Agency hope to strengthen policing systems, encourage innovation in public security and help create safer communities across the region.