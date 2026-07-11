Ballistic Barrage: Russia's Escalating Assault on Kyiv

In a significant escalation, Russia launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv early on Saturday, injuring at least six people, according to officials. A series of deafening explosions shook the city, activating an air alert as residents scrambled for cover.

The strikes damaged a non-residential building in one district and ignited fires in several locations, including an office building, the city military administration reported on Telegram. Smoke and flames were visible from multiple areas as emergency services responded to the crisis.

Adding to the destruction, a transformer substation caught fire, while residential buildings suffered damage such as blown-out windows, Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated. The intensity of attacks in Kyiv has dramatically increased, with over 60 fatalities reported in the region this month alone.