Ballistic Barrage: Russia's Escalating Assault on Kyiv

Russia conducted a missile attack on Kyiv, injuring at least six people. Explosions were heard across the city before an air alert was declared. The assault damaged buildings, started fires, and intensified the ongoing conflict. The increased frequency of attacks has heightened tensions and resulted in significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Pummelled Ukraines Capital Kyiv With Ballistic Missiles Early On Saturday | Updated: 11-07-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 11:43 IST
Ballistic Barrage: Russia's Escalating Assault on Kyiv
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In a significant escalation, Russia launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv early on Saturday, injuring at least six people, according to officials. A series of deafening explosions shook the city, activating an air alert as residents scrambled for cover.

The strikes damaged a non-residential building in one district and ignited fires in several locations, including an office building, the city military administration reported on Telegram. Smoke and flames were visible from multiple areas as emergency services responded to the crisis.

Adding to the destruction, a transformer substation caught fire, while residential buildings suffered damage such as blown-out windows, Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated. The intensity of attacks in Kyiv has dramatically increased, with over 60 fatalities reported in the region this month alone.

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