Mystery Blast Echoes Across Eastern Tehran

An explosion rocked the eastern part of Tehran province, as reported by Iranian state media. Residents of Pakdasht and Qiyamdasht heard the blast, though its source and exact location remain unclear. The incident has left many questions unanswered as authorities investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iranian State Media Reported On Saturday That An Explosion Was Heard In The Eastern Part Of Tehran Province | Updated: 11-07-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 11:59 IST
Mystery Blast Echoes Across Eastern Tehran
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An explosion was reported in the eastern part of Tehran province on Saturday, according to Iranian state media. The blast has sparked curiosity and concern among residents.

Individuals in the localities of Pakdasht and Qiyamdasht recounted hearing the explosion, yet details about its origin and precise location are yet to be disclosed, state media informed.

The cause of the explosion remains a mystery, prompting an investigation as the public awaits further explanations and possible implications.

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