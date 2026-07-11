Mystery Blast Echoes Across Eastern Tehran

Iranian State Media Reported On Saturday That An Explosion Was Heard In The Eastern Part Of Tehran Province

An explosion was reported in the eastern part of Tehran province on Saturday, according to Iranian state media. The blast has sparked curiosity and concern among residents.

Individuals in the localities of Pakdasht and Qiyamdasht recounted hearing the explosion, yet details about its origin and precise location are yet to be disclosed, state media informed.

The cause of the explosion remains a mystery, prompting an investigation as the public awaits further explanations and possible implications.