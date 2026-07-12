Unlocking Trillions: The Financial Gains of Preventive Health Measures

A WEF report suggests simple preventive health measures such as making homes safer, boosting physical activity, and increasing access to hearing aids could save healthcare systems over USD 5.8 trillion and increase productivity by USD 645 billion by 2040. Viewing health as an economic investment is emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 17:10 IST
Unlocking Trillions: The Financial Gains of Preventive Health Measures
Representative Image (Photo/World Economic Forum report). Image Credit: ANI

A new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) highlights the staggering financial benefits of adopting three simple preventive health measures. By making homes safer, increasing physical activity, and expanding access to hearing aids, global healthcare systems could save more than USD 5.8 trillion and generate additional productivity worth USD 645 billion by 2040, the report claims.

The insight report, titled "The Longevity Dividend: The Business Case for Linking Health and Wealth", advocates for a shift in how governments and businesses view health and wealth. It suggests that preventive healthcare should be seen as an economic investment rather than disparate policy areas. Low-tech interventions, such as fall-proofing homes with rug tape and grab bars, along with promoting physical activity and hearing aid access, promise significant financial savings and health benefits.

The report estimates that fall-proofing homes alone could lead to healthcare savings of USD 5.4 trillion by 2040, with an initial investment of under USD 400 billion. It highlights that countries experiencing rapid demographic changes, like Nigeria and Indonesia, stand to gain from increased physical activity to combat rising type 2 diabetes rates. Additionally, expanding hearing aid access could lower dementia rates and cut healthcare costs, as around 400 million globally stand to benefit.

TRENDING

1
Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Global
2
Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Global
4
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Violence Against Women Emerges as Major Risk to MENAAP's Economic Transformation

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026