Unlocking Trillions: The Financial Gains of Preventive Health Measures

A new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) highlights the staggering financial benefits of adopting three simple preventive health measures. By making homes safer, increasing physical activity, and expanding access to hearing aids, global healthcare systems could save more than USD 5.8 trillion and generate additional productivity worth USD 645 billion by 2040, the report claims.

The insight report, titled "The Longevity Dividend: The Business Case for Linking Health and Wealth", advocates for a shift in how governments and businesses view health and wealth. It suggests that preventive healthcare should be seen as an economic investment rather than disparate policy areas. Low-tech interventions, such as fall-proofing homes with rug tape and grab bars, along with promoting physical activity and hearing aid access, promise significant financial savings and health benefits.

The report estimates that fall-proofing homes alone could lead to healthcare savings of USD 5.4 trillion by 2040, with an initial investment of under USD 400 billion. It highlights that countries experiencing rapid demographic changes, like Nigeria and Indonesia, stand to gain from increased physical activity to combat rising type 2 diabetes rates. Additionally, expanding hearing aid access could lower dementia rates and cut healthcare costs, as around 400 million globally stand to benefit.