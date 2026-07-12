Piyush Goyal Leads Delegation to Strengthen India-Europe Economic Ties

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to lead a substantial business delegation on a European tour covering Spain, Belgium, and Finland between July 13 and 17. The mission is focused on reinforcing India's economic bonds with Europe while identifying export opportunities for Indian businesses.

Goyal emphasized the benefits of India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which have notably boosted export possibilities for India's industries, farmers, fishermen, and MSMEs, while also fostering significant job growth. The Free Trade Agreement with the UK, scheduled to activate on the 15th, will facilitate duty-free exports from India.

The minister highlighted the finalized India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, established earlier in the year during high-level discussions. Goyal's European visit aims to explore further opportunities for Indian exporters and includes a diverse business delegation participating in discussions to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, investment, and sustainability.

During the visit, Indian companies will engage in advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and digital technology sectors. In Brussels, Goyal will co-chair the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Ministerial Meeting alongside External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Minister Jitin Prasada. This visit marks an essential phase in India-EU relations, with anticipation of deepened economic ties and advanced collaboration efforts.