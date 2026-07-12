Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Gaza Claim Lives

Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least five people, including a 9-year-old girl. An airstrike in Gaza City's Sabra neighborhood killed four more. Despite the 2025 ceasefire, violence persists, with peace talks ongoing in Cairo. The conflict has affected millions, with significant casualties on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Israeli Attacks Killed At Least Five People In The Gaza Strip On Sunday | Updated: 12-07-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 18:17 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Gaza Claim Lives
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Amid ongoing tensions, Israeli strikes targeted the Gaza Strip on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of at least five individuals, including a young girl, as reported by Palestinian health officials.

Witnesses detailed an airstrike at a metal foundry in Gaza City that claimed four lives. Despite a 2025 ceasefire, the violence continues.

Efforts for peace proceed in Cairo, focusing on disarmament and possible Israeli army withdrawal. However, significant challenges remain as casualties mount on both sides.

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