Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Gaza Claim Lives

Israeli Attacks Killed At Least Five People In The Gaza Strip On Sunday

Amid ongoing tensions, Israeli strikes targeted the Gaza Strip on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of at least five individuals, including a young girl, as reported by Palestinian health officials.

Witnesses detailed an airstrike at a metal foundry in Gaza City that claimed four lives. Despite a 2025 ceasefire, the violence continues.

Efforts for peace proceed in Cairo, focusing on disarmament and possible Israeli army withdrawal. However, significant challenges remain as casualties mount on both sides.