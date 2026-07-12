South Korea Seeks North's Assistance in Search for Missing Seaman

South Korea's unification ministry is soliciting help from North Korea to locate a missing seaman near their shared eastern border. The request highlights ongoing tensions and the lack of direct communication lines between the two nations, despite the South's efforts to ease relations with Pyongyang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Koreas Unification Ministry Is Seeking North Koreas Help To Find A Missing Seaman Near The Two Countries Border On The East Coast | Updated: 12-07-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 18:21 IST
South Korea Seeks North's Assistance in Search for Missing Seaman

South Korea's unification ministry has reached out to North Korea for assistance in locating a missing seaman near the maritime border between the two countries on the east coast, as reported on Sunday.

The ministry communicated the request through a text message to reporters, noting the absence of an active communication line with North Korea. The message, directed to Pyongyang, stated that the navy seaman went missing on July 12 during a coast guard duty in the East Sea, with a possibility of being drifted across the Northern Limit Line.

While South Korea's navy is actively searching for the seaman, they appealed to North Korea for cooperation, emphasizing a humanitarian approach to the search. However, North Korea has yet to respond, with the South's overtures for dialogue being consistently rebuffed, especially since being declared a hostile nation by North Korea in 2024.

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