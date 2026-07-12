Germany's Big Drone Deal: 50,000 Attack Drones for Ukraine

Germany is reportedly providing significant military support to Ukraine by funding the acquisition of 50,000 attack drones. This purchase, disclosed by an informed source, is among the largest drone buys from a Western country aimed toward Ukraine.

The Shrike drones, developed by SkyFall, are equipped with Auterion's advanced software, enabling them to autonomously target moving objects during their flight. This move adds to Ukraine's growing reliance on unmanned vehicles amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

While SkyFall and Auterion corroborate the deal's magnitude, they refrained from providing further details. Germany's Defense Ministry declined any comments on the matter, adhering to operational security protocols.