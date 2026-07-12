Germany's Big Drone Deal: 50,000 Attack Drones for Ukraine

Germany is funding 50,000 attack drones for Ukraine, marking one of the largest drone purchases by a Western government. These drones, produced by Ukrainian manufacturer SkyFall, are equipped with software from U.S. firm Auterion. The contract, worth about €90 million, is part of efforts to bolster Ukraine's defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Is Funding | Updated: 12-07-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 17:55 IST
Germany's Big Drone Deal: 50,000 Attack Drones for Ukraine
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Germany is reportedly providing significant military support to Ukraine by funding the acquisition of 50,000 attack drones. This purchase, disclosed by an informed source, is among the largest drone buys from a Western country aimed toward Ukraine.

The Shrike drones, developed by SkyFall, are equipped with Auterion's advanced software, enabling them to autonomously target moving objects during their flight. This move adds to Ukraine's growing reliance on unmanned vehicles amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

While SkyFall and Auterion corroborate the deal's magnitude, they refrained from providing further details. Germany's Defense Ministry declined any comments on the matter, adhering to operational security protocols.

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