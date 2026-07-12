Indian College Triumphs at Monaco Energy Boat Challenge

Kumaraguru College of Technology from India secured the prestigious Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Sustainable Yachting Technology Award at the 13th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. Their innovation, a battery thermal management system, was lauded for its efficiency and contribution to sustainable yachting practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 17:15 IST
Indian College Triumphs at Monaco Energy Boat Challenge
Kumaraguru College team with the top prize (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's Kumaraguru College of Technology achieved a significant milestone by winning the highest accolade at the 13th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge—the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Sustainable Yachting Technology Award. This prestigious prize, valued at 25,000 euros, is presented to the university showcasing the most innovative technological solution for yachting, focusing on energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

The awarded project developed by the team was a battery thermal management system, utilizing phase-change materials with paraffin and expanded graphite at its core. Reshma Sheriff, part of Team Sea Sakthi, highlighted the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of their innovation. Sheriff's sentiments of pride and gratitude were echoed by Shankar Vanavarayar, Executive Director at Kumaraguru College, who noted this victory as a reflection of India's energy aspirations. The Prince Albert II Foundation's support for emerging innovations adds further significance to their achievement.

Competing for five consecutive years, with over 60% of participants experiencing Europe for the first time, the competition marks a proud moment for young Indian academic institutions. Bernard d'Alessandri, Secretary General of the Yacht Club de Monaco, praised the growing Indian representation, seeing it as indicative of the nation's expanding influence in sustainable yachting. Team Sea Sakthi also faced setbacks with an engine failure highlighting the technical challenges, despite achieving their best finish in the Energy Class Endurance Race.

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