Faalcon Concepts Lands Landmark ₹101.93 Crore Work Order for Splendor ONYX

Faalcon Concepts has secured a landmark ₹101.93 crore work order from Splendor Information Technology for the Splendor ONYX project in Noida. This significant deal, over three times Faalcon's FY26 revenue, boosts their growth prospects and order book in the commercial infrastructure sector, showcasing their engineering expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 14:47 IST
Faalcon Concepts Lands Landmark ₹101.93 Crore Work Order for Splendor ONYX
Faalcon Concepts Secures ₹101.93 Crore Mega Order for Splendor ONYX Project in Noida. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 13: In a substantial business move, Faalcon Concepts Limited, a prominent facade and fenestration company, has bagged a major work order valued at ₹101.93 crore. The deal is with Splendor Information Technology Private Limited for their commercial venture, Splendor ONYX, poised in Sector 142, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The agreement encompasses the design, fabrication, supply, and installation of high-grade aluminium glazing facade systems for this upscale development, slated for a three-year completion window. This new order marks a pivotal leap for Faalcon, inflating their revenue prospects beyond threefold of their isolated FY26 revenue of ₹30.01 crore, thus anchoring growth and enhancing long-term fiscal horizons.

Mrs. Ekta Seth, Chairperson and Managing Director, expressed, "The ₹101.93 crore order is a testament to Faalcon's execution prowess and engineering acumen in managing large-scale, intricate commercial endeavors, reinforcing client trust and expanding our revenue projections for the coming years." Since January 2026, Faalcon has notched cumulative orders near ₹125.9 crore, indicating rising business momentum.

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