EU Aims to Shield Children from Social Media Dangers

The European Union is gearing up to introduce regulations aimed at restricting young children's access to social media. This initiative, spearheaded by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, seeks to safeguard children from online risks across the 27-member bloc.

A newly presented expert report advocates for a tiered system, allowing children under 13 to use social media in limited periods under parental or caregiver supervision, with restrictions easing as children age. 'We need age-appropriate restrictions,' von der Leyen stated, emphasizing the urgency of addressing online dangers for children.

With a formal proposal expected in September, the EU joins other nations like Australia, Britain, and the US in taking steps towards social media regulation. Major platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram face scrutiny as the EU moves forward in this digital safety endeavor.