Security Restrictions Impact Russian Grain Shipping

In a move driven by security concerns, shipping in the Sea of Azov, a crucial route for a significant portion of Russia's grain exports, faces restrictions. This development followed recent Ukrainian attacks on tankers and other vessels in the region, according to three industry sources.

Despite these restrictions, commercial vessels maintain freedom of movement within the Sea of Azov but are barred from crossing the Kerch Strait and the Azov-Don channel. Russia's agriculture and transport ministries have yet to comment on the situation, and formal announcements of these curbs are absent.

The issue is set to be a topic of discussion at the upcoming Security Council meeting, chaired by President Vladimir Putin. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine poses risks to the global grain trade, as the Black Sea serves as a transit route for both Ukrainian and Russian grain exports.