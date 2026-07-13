Team Gaza Initiative Launch: $1 Billion Aid Pledged

The European Commission has initiated the 'Team Gaza Initiative' with 15 international partners, pledging €883.6 million ($1 billion) to support recovery projects in Gaza. This initiative was launched during the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels, with contributions from twelve European countries, Japan, the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 16:04 IST
Team Gaza Initiative Launch: $1 Billion Aid Pledged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • European Union

The European Commission has announced a significant international aid effort, the 'Team Gaza Initiative', which will deliver €883.6 million ($1 billion) to support the people of Gaza.

Unveiled at the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels, this initiative aims to fund ongoing and planned early recovery projects.

A total of twelve European countries have joined Japan, the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank in this collaborative effort to promote recovery and stability in the Gaza region.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026