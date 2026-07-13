Team Gaza Initiative Launch: $1 Billion Aid Pledged
The European Commission has initiated the 'Team Gaza Initiative' with 15 international partners, pledging €883.6 million ($1 billion) to support recovery projects in Gaza. This initiative was launched during the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels, with contributions from twelve European countries, Japan, the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank.
- Country:
- European Union
The European Commission has announced a significant international aid effort, the 'Team Gaza Initiative', which will deliver €883.6 million ($1 billion) to support the people of Gaza.
Unveiled at the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels, this initiative aims to fund ongoing and planned early recovery projects.
A total of twelve European countries have joined Japan, the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank in this collaborative effort to promote recovery and stability in the Gaza region.