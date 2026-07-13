Volkswagen's Strategic Trim: Balancing Competitiveness with Job Cuts

Volkswagen is considering further job cuts in a bid to align its competitiveness with industry rivals, as revealed in a recent internal communication from CEO Oliver Blume.

The automaker is grappling with steep costs, especially tariffs, increased competition from China, and the need to optimize its German operations. Currently facing cost disadvantages, Volkswagen may need to cut 50,000 additional positions worldwide.

Already, 50,000 job cuts have been agreed upon, but labor resistance is complicating the execution of new restructuring strategies. The company is reviewing every brand, region, and operation to determine the necessary job reductions.