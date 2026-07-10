Carmakers Overcome Major Legal Battle in Emissions Scandal

Some Of The Worlds Biggest Carmakers Largely Won The First Stage Of A Major Legal Battle On Friday Over Claims That Their Diesel Vehicles Were Fitted With Unlawful Defeat Devices That Led To Higher Emissions In A Summary Of Her Judgment

Some of the world's leading carmakers emerged victorious in the initial phase of a major legal battle on Friday concerning allegations that their diesel vehicles were equipped with illegal "defeat devices" leading to increased emissions.

Judge Sara Cockerill, in a summary of her judgment, dismissed most of the core allegations against the manufacturers. She stated that under emissions regulations, a defeat device pertains to "devices operating with the deliberate and/or unauthorized purpose of altering the emissions control system during test cycles."

The case at London's High Court involved sample vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Nissan, Renault, and Stellantis brands Peugeot and Citroen. While Cockerill ruled against the carmakers in some areas, such as a coolant temperature device in Mercedes models, the decision moved largely in favor of the automakers. The ruling allows for potential appeals from both parties.