China's Economic Crossroads: Premier Li Qiang's Call to Action
Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged a balanced perspective on China's slowing economy, calling for stronger counter-cyclical adjustments. With second-quarter GDP figures imminent, Li emphasized maintaining strategic resolve to meet growth targets. Investors await potential policy measures from an upcoming Politburo meeting.
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- China
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for a balanced and realistic understanding of the country's current economic climate, amid signs of slowing growth.
Speaking ahead of next week's release of second-quarter GDP data, Li emphasized the need for a stronger counter-cyclical adjustment to bolster the economy.
Analysts anticipate a modest 4.5% growth, at the lower spectrum of Beijing's target. The upcoming Politburo meeting may provide further policy direction, with investors hopeful for fresh economic stimulus.