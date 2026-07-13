China's Economic Crossroads: Premier Li Qiang's Call to Action

Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged a balanced perspective on China's slowing economy, calling for stronger counter-cyclical adjustments. With second-quarter GDP figures imminent, Li emphasized maintaining strategic resolve to meet growth targets. Investors await potential policy measures from an upcoming Politburo meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:19 IST
China's Economic Crossroads: Premier Li Qiang's Call to Action
Chinese Premier Li Qiang
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for a balanced and realistic understanding of the country's current economic climate, amid signs of slowing growth.

Speaking ahead of next week's release of second-quarter GDP data, Li emphasized the need for a stronger counter-cyclical adjustment to bolster the economy.

Analysts anticipate a modest 4.5% growth, at the lower spectrum of Beijing's target. The upcoming Politburo meeting may provide further policy direction, with investors hopeful for fresh economic stimulus.

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