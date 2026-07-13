China's Economic Crossroads: Premier Li Qiang's Call to Action

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for a balanced and realistic understanding of the country's current economic climate, amid signs of slowing growth.

Speaking ahead of next week's release of second-quarter GDP data, Li emphasized the need for a stronger counter-cyclical adjustment to bolster the economy.

Analysts anticipate a modest 4.5% growth, at the lower spectrum of Beijing's target. The upcoming Politburo meeting may provide further policy direction, with investors hopeful for fresh economic stimulus.