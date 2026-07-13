Tensions and Tankers: Navigating the Strait of Hormuz

Shipping data reveals a steep decline in tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil passageway, amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The number of tankers is now at its lowest since May as vessels opt to switch off their tracking systems, obscuring their movements.

Industry experts warn of potential global supply chain disruptions if current tensions lead to a prolonged closure of the strait. With global inventories dwindling, any extended conflict could result in tighter oil supplies and increased prices, industry sources suggest.

Despite reduced commercial traffic, ship-to-ship transfers off the coast of Oman continue to facilitate oil movement. This strategy bypasses the strait, aiming to maintain deliveries without the risks associated with the strait's direct passage.