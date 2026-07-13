Tensions and Tankers: Navigating the Strait of Hormuz

Amid renewed U.S.-Iran tensions, tanker transit through the Strait of Hormuz has plummeted to its lowest in two months. Safety concerns have escalated, prompting many vessels to turn off their tracking transponders. The situation threatens global oil supply chains as operators exercise caution and engage in ship-to-ship transfers outside the strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:35 IST
Tensions and Tankers: Navigating the Strait of Hormuz
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Shipping data reveals a steep decline in tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil passageway, amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The number of tankers is now at its lowest since May as vessels opt to switch off their tracking systems, obscuring their movements.

Industry experts warn of potential global supply chain disruptions if current tensions lead to a prolonged closure of the strait. With global inventories dwindling, any extended conflict could result in tighter oil supplies and increased prices, industry sources suggest.

Despite reduced commercial traffic, ship-to-ship transfers off the coast of Oman continue to facilitate oil movement. This strategy bypasses the strait, aiming to maintain deliveries without the risks associated with the strait's direct passage.

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