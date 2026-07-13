Trump Administration Targets International Criminal Court: Sovereignty Showdown

The Trump administration plans to undermine the International Criminal Court (ICC), fearing it as a threat to U.S. sovereignty. This includes possible sanctions and diplomatic isolation. The ICC, established in 2002, aims to prosecute war crimes, but the U.S. remains non-member due to concerns over American jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:31 IST
Trump Administration Targets International Criminal Court: Sovereignty Showdown
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  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is launching a strategic effort to challenge what it sees as the threat to U.S. sovereignty posed by the International Criminal Court. According to a State Department official, President Trump and his administration have long opposed the ICC's potential to investigate Americans, especially military personnel.

Options under consideration by the administration include travel bans, visa revocations, and increased sanctions against the ICC. Diplomatic efforts are also underway, pressuring other nations to withdraw from the court. Established in 2002, the ICC deals with war crimes and genocide, but the U.S. has never become a member.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading campaigns to isolate the ICC diplomatically, particularly after the court considered investigating U.S. troops for actions in Afghanistan. The move emphasizes the U.S.’ relentless stance against the ICC's jurisdiction over American citizens.

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