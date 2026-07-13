Senator Elizabeth Warren Demands Answers from Jamie Dimon Over Epstein Ties

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has questioned JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon regarding his potential lobbying against a UK tax on bank bonuses influenced by Jeffrey Epstein. Following a cache of documents released by the DOJ, Warren's letter seeks transparency on the bank's interactions with Epstein, raising concerns about their relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:36 IST
Senator Elizabeth Warren Demands Answers from Jamie Dimon Over Epstein Ties
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Senator Elizabeth Warren has sent a letter to JPMorgan's CEO, Jamie Dimon, inquiring about possible lobbying efforts against a UK tax on bank bonuses possibly motivated by Jeffrey Epstein's advice, according to the Financial Times.

This inquiry follows the U.S. Department of Justice's release of documents, intensifying scrutiny on the ties between some policymakers and Epstein. The letter, which Reuters hasn't obtained, urges Dimon to disclose any interactions with Epstein.

JPMorgan claims no direct communications between Dimon and Epstein, stressing that the bank ended its client relationship with Epstein in 2013. Despite this, Warren's letter questions the true extent of the bank's connection with the late financier.

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