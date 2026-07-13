Senator Elizabeth Warren Demands Answers from Jamie Dimon Over Epstein Ties

Senator Elizabeth Warren has sent a letter to JPMorgan's CEO, Jamie Dimon, inquiring about possible lobbying efforts against a UK tax on bank bonuses possibly motivated by Jeffrey Epstein's advice, according to the Financial Times.

This inquiry follows the U.S. Department of Justice's release of documents, intensifying scrutiny on the ties between some policymakers and Epstein. The letter, which Reuters hasn't obtained, urges Dimon to disclose any interactions with Epstein.

JPMorgan claims no direct communications between Dimon and Epstein, stressing that the bank ended its client relationship with Epstein in 2013. Despite this, Warren's letter questions the true extent of the bank's connection with the late financier.