BJP's UCC Promise Gains Momentum with Expert Committee Formation

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal affirmed the BJP's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), part of their electoral promises. A nine-member expert committee has been formed in West Bengal to draft the UCC legislation, with plans to introduce it in the upcoming Assembly session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:33 IST
BJP's UCC Promise Gains Momentum with Expert Committee Formation
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to enforcing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a key element of their electoral manifesto. Meghwal expressed approval of ongoing efforts to enact the code, highlighting the government's dedication to fulfilling its pledges to the electorate.

During a conversation with ANI, Meghwal noted that the UCC is already operative in states like Goa and Uttarakhand and indicated other states' movements towards its implementation. His comments follow West Bengal's formation of a nine-member expert committee, helmed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, to deliberate on the UCC draft ahead of its proposed introduction in the August Assembly session.

The committee boasts an array of legal luminaries, former judges, and bureaucrats, including former Bombay High Court Justice RC Chavan and ex-Maharashtra Chief Secretary DK Jain. The proposed legislation is expected to exempt indigenous communities, a point underscored by state officials. As the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari revealed, the draft UCC will be tabled post formal procedural adherence.

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