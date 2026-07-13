Adani One App Soars: 5 Million Users in 10 Months

Adani Airport Holdings Limited celebrates a milestone as its consumer app, Adani One, surpasses 5 million members in under a year. The app offers an integrated loyalty program across various airports, rewarding users for shopping and dining while paving the way for future tier-based memberships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 23:14 IST
Adani One App Soars: 5 Million Users in 10 Months
Adani One (Photo/@Adani_One). Image Credit: ANI

Adani Airport Holdings Limited's consumer application, Adani One, has achieved a significant milestone, amassing five million members within just 10 months of the launch of Adani Rewards. This initiative stands out as one of India's pioneering integrated airport loyalty programs, currently accessible across eight airports managed by AAHL in seven states.

The app allows passengers to earn and redeem rewards on shopping, dining, and other airport services, highlighting the growing demand for digital solutions that not only streamline the airport experience but also reward everyday purchases. Riding on this success, AAHL plans to unveil a tier-based membership model later this year, aimed at providing frequent flyers with additional benefits and personalized privileges.

An AAHL spokesperson emphasized the importance of reaching five million members in less than a year and announced upcoming features and expanded benefits for members. Passengers can quickly join Adani Rewards using their mobile number during purchase, accumulating reward points for subsequent transactions. These points can be redeemed through the Adani One app for rewards like complimentary food and beverages along with premium experiences. Seasonal campaigns such as Diwali and Winterfest have further boosted engagement through exclusive offers.

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