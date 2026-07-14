Escalating Tensions in the Gulf Keep Dollar Steady Amid Global Market Uncertainty
The dollar experiences modest gains due to escalating tensions in the Gulf and hawkish Federal Reserve comments. U.S. restores naval blockade on Iran. Inflation risks remain a focus ahead of key reports. Yen falls after Japan indicates no immediate changes to state pension funds' allocations.
- Country:
- United States
The dollar held onto modest gains on Monday, buoyed by rising hostilities in the Gulf region and assertive remarks from a Federal Reserve governor before the upcoming U.S. inflation report.
The yen weakened after a Reuters report indicated Japan had no immediate plans to alter state pension funds' asset allocations. President Donald Trump announced the reinstatement of a naval blockade on Iran, ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open for a fee amid continual missile and drone exchanges.
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher advised that interest rates might need to increase "in the near term" if inflation data remains high above the central bank's 2% target. The dollar index climbed, while oil prices and geopolitical tensions added market pressures.
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