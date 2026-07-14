Tragedy in Flames: Spain's Deadliest Wildfire in Decades

Nine victims of one of Spain's deadliest wildfires have been identified, including a Belgian couple and a British woman. Among 13 fatalities, eight were foreigners and one was Spanish. The fire, worsened by climate change conditions, has scorched 7,000 hectares, prompting extensive identification efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 02:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 02:56 IST
Tragedy in Flames: Spain's Deadliest Wildfire in Decades
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Nine victims of Spain's deadliest wildfire in decades have been identified as authorities continue using DNA analysis to confirm identities. The tragic fire resulted in 13 deaths, including a Belgian couple and a British woman, among others. Most victims were foreigners.

The blaze scorched 7,000 hectares in a rugged area, exacerbated by climate change conditions, with unusually heavy spring rain followed by summer heat. These factors contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, impacting Southern Europe severely. Families have anxiously awaited news as intensive identification efforts continue.

In response, Andalusia's regional government reduced the wildfire alert as evacuation orders were lifted. Regional Chief Juan Manuel Moreno asserted the situation was 'under control.' Experts emphasize the urgent need to address climate change to prevent future disasters.

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