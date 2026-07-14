Tragedy in Flames: Spain's Deadliest Wildfire in Decades

Nine victims of Spain's deadliest wildfire in decades have been identified as authorities continue using DNA analysis to confirm identities. The tragic fire resulted in 13 deaths, including a Belgian couple and a British woman, among others. Most victims were foreigners.

The blaze scorched 7,000 hectares in a rugged area, exacerbated by climate change conditions, with unusually heavy spring rain followed by summer heat. These factors contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, impacting Southern Europe severely. Families have anxiously awaited news as intensive identification efforts continue.

In response, Andalusia's regional government reduced the wildfire alert as evacuation orders were lifted. Regional Chief Juan Manuel Moreno asserted the situation was 'under control.' Experts emphasize the urgent need to address climate change to prevent future disasters.