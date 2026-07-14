Market Tumult: Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Global Sell-Off

Domestic stock markets experienced a significant decline on Tuesday amid rising geopolitical tensions and surging crude oil prices, prompting a wave of selling by investors. The BSE Sensex plummeted 524.12 points, or 0.68%, settling at 77,092.28. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty 50 fell 145.20 points, marking a 0.60% decrease to trade at 24,065.80.

Commodities were trading higher during the reporting period, with Brent Crude up 1.88% to USD 84.86 per barrel and Crude Oil rising 2.24% to USD 79.89 per barrel. Gold also saw an uptick of 0.34% to USD 4,015.28. Market analysts emphasized the importance of internal support mechanisms to prevent further decline amid growing international pressures.

Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, noted the onset of a highly volatile trading session due to international tensions overshadowing domestic factors. Despite the launch of the financial reporting season in Western markets, investor sentiment remained subdued.

In the United States, market indices reflected global trends, with the Dow Jones Futures falling by 167.87 points to 52,330.77 and the S&P 500 declining by 60.05 points to 7,515.34. The Nasdaq led the losses, dropping 408.43 points to 25,873.18. Bagga highlighted the confluence of escalating Middle East military conflict, hawkish central bank rhetoric, and upcoming inflation data as key contributors to the risk-off environment despite positive corporate earnings growth outlooks.

Regional markets signaled a weak start for Indian equities, with the GIFT Nifty indicating a gap-down opening and Asian markets opening in the red, according to Bagga. A turbulent session was anticipated on the typically volatile Nifty expiry day.

Significant declines were observed in Asian markets, including a 3.81% drop in Taiwan's Weighted index and a 3.51% fall in South Korea's KOSPI. Conversely, the Jakarta Composite bucked the trend, rising 0.66%. Kotak Securities' Shrikant Chouhan remarked on the 20-day SMA as critical support for short-term traders.