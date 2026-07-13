Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S. Blockade of Iran

Oil prices rose over 5% after President Trump announced a naval blockade on Iran, sparking concerns over energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement followed recent military tensions, leading to raised fears about supply disruptions. Analysts consider alternatives to the Strait for minimizing future disruption risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 22:55 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S. Blockade of Iran
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  • Country:
  • United States

Oil prices surged by more than 5% on Monday following U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration that a naval blockade on Iran would be reinstated. This move reignited fears about the security of energy shipments passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures increased by $4.06 to $80.07, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $3.74 to $75.15 per barrel. Concerns over supply availability intensified as tensions between Iran and the U.S. escalated, particularly after retaliatory military actions and the restriction of vessel flow in the region.

Analysts suggest countries are looking at ways to bypass the Strait of Hormuz entirely, with pipeline expansions potentially aiding Gulf oil exports. Meanwhile, the drop in U.S. strategic reserves and disruptions in Russian supply due to geopolitical tensions highlight the complex dynamics influencing current oil prices.

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