U.S.-Iran Tensions Shake Asian Markets: Stocks Tumble, Oil Surges

On Tuesday, Asian markets experienced significant setbacks, influenced by recent geopolitical tensions and economic signals from the U.S. President Donald Trump declared a renewed blockade on Iranian shipping, resulting in a 20% fee on cargo in the Strait of Hormuz.

The move led to a decline in stock indices across Asia, with Taiwan and South Korea witnessing drops exceeding 3% and 5%, respectively. Additionally, Brent crude futures jumped 1.7%, reaching a one-month high as market apprehensions flared.

In the U.S., similar unease was observed as Wall Street stocks dipped while oil prices surged. Analysts attributed the market's volatility largely to looming Federal Reserve rate hikes, potentially exacerbated by climbing energy costs amid ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.