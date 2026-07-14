U.S.-Iran Tensions Shake Asian Markets: Stocks Tumble, Oil Surges

Asian markets face turbulence as U.S. reinstates a blockade of Iranian shipping, leading to falling stocks and rising oil prices. The situation is compounded by the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, hinting at possible interest rate hikes amid heightened inflation concerns for risk assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 09:07 IST
U.S.-Iran Tensions Shake Asian Markets: Stocks Tumble, Oil Surges
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, Asian markets experienced significant setbacks, influenced by recent geopolitical tensions and economic signals from the U.S. President Donald Trump declared a renewed blockade on Iranian shipping, resulting in a 20% fee on cargo in the Strait of Hormuz.

The move led to a decline in stock indices across Asia, with Taiwan and South Korea witnessing drops exceeding 3% and 5%, respectively. Additionally, Brent crude futures jumped 1.7%, reaching a one-month high as market apprehensions flared.

In the U.S., similar unease was observed as Wall Street stocks dipped while oil prices surged. Analysts attributed the market's volatility largely to looming Federal Reserve rate hikes, potentially exacerbated by climbing energy costs amid ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.

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