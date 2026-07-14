Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Strait of Hormuz Strikes

Oil prices surged almost 3% on Tuesday, reaching a four-week high, as the United States reinvigorated its naval blockade of Iran. The escalating conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy flows, heightened market uncertainties.

Brent crude rose to $84.80 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate hit $79.84, following a dramatic rally. The recent tension has been exacerbated by U.S. airstrikes on Iran and plans to charge for protecting the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE reported missile attacks on its tankers, adding to fears of disruption. Market analysts suggest monitoring tanker movements through the Strait as key indicators of potential further increases in oil prices, while geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve.