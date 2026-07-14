Tech Shares Tumble Amid Escalating U.S.-Iran Tensions and AI Market Volatility

U.S. tech stocks took a hit after President Donald Trump announced the reinstatement of a blockade on Iranian ports, heightening geopolitical tensions and spiking oil prices. This dampened investor risk appetite, resulting in a drop in major stock indexes.

Amid anticipation of a week filled with earnings reports, economic data, and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's congressional testimony, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was notably affected, followed by the S&P 500. The Dow's decline was mitigated by rising energy stocks, fueled by increased crude prices due to traffic restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The market's outlook is uncertain, with semiconductor stocks leading recent volatility and systemic inflation concerns emerging from rising crude prices. Key financial firms are set to release quarterly earnings, providing further economic insights during this tense period.