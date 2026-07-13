Market Turbulence: Geopolitical Tensions Shake Wall Street
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened lower on Monday as tensions between the U.S. and Iran in the Gulf caused oil prices to rise, unsettling investors. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest gain, while chip stocks experienced additional pressure amidst the volatile market conditions.
- Country:
- Iran
On Monday, Wall Street faced a volatile start as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes opened lower, reflecting investor anxiety over escalating U.S.-Iran tensions in the Gulf. This geopolitical turbulence drove oil prices up, adding to market uncertainty.
Despite the overall downturn, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up modestly by 39.5 points, or 0.08%, reaching 52676.53 as markets opened. However, the S&P 500 saw a decline of 27.9 points, or 0.37%, dropping to 7547.53.
The Nasdaq Composite also experienced a drop, with a fall of 193.3 points, or 0.74%, settling at 26088.313. Chip stocks were particularly pressured, compounding investor concerns amid the unsettled trading atmosphere.
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