Tech Shares Tumble Amid Heightened U.S.-Iran Tensions and Surging Oil Prices

On Monday, tech shares led a decline in U.S. stocks after President Trump announced the reinstatement of a blockade on Iranian ports, escalating tensions with Iran. This sent oil prices soaring, reducing investors' risk appetite and dragging down major stock indexes, with the Nasdaq taking the largest hit.

Investors are gearing up for a week filled with economic data, corporate earnings, and Chair Kevin Warsh's testimony before Congress. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the downturn, influenced by a sharp fall in semiconductor stocks, while energy stocks cushioned the Dow's drop amid surging crude oil prices due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Financial titans like Bank of America and JPMorgan are set to report earnings, marking the unofficial start of the second-quarter earnings season. Meanwhile, the inflationary impacts of the U.S.-Iran conflict and expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike weigh heavily on market sentiment.