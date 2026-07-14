JPMorgan Chase Sees Record Profit Surge as IPO Market Booms

JPMorgan Chase reported a significant increase in second-quarter profits, driven by strong investment banking performances and a surge in initial public offerings. The largest U.S. lender posted a profit of $21.2 billion, marking a substantial rise from the $14.99 billion recorded in the same quarter in the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 16:03 IST
JPMorgan Chase Sees Record Profit Surge as IPO Market Booms
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  • United States

JPMorgan Chase announced a robust increase in its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, underscoring the strength of its investment banking sector.

The surge was largely propelled by heightened dealmaking activities and a resurgence in initial public offerings.

The banking giant, recognized as the largest lender in the United States, reported a profit of $21.2 billion, or $7.70 per share, for the three-month period ending June 30. This marks a significant rise from its profit of $14.99 billion, or $5.24 per share, reported a year earlier.

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