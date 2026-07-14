Inferno at Sea: Stolt Magnesium Blaze

A maritime emergency unfolded as the tanker Stolt Magnesium was engulfed in flames on Tuesday in the Arabian Sea. According to Stolt Tankers, the fire was triggered by the explosion of an unidentified external device.

The vessel was navigating off the coast of Oman when the incident occurred, raising concerns about maritime safety in the region. The nature of the explosive device remains unknown, sparking inquiries amongst international maritime security experts.

No immediate damages or casualties were reported, but the event has heightened tensions along shipping routes in this strategically crucial part of the world.