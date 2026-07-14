India Takes Stand Against Forced Labour Imports to Avoid U.S. Tariffs
India has banned the import of goods made using forced labour. This action aims to prevent new U.S. tariffs amidst investigations into forced labour practices. India's foreign trade body will verify imports, and the ban will be enforced after 30 days if violations are found.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to sidestep impending U.S. trade tariffs, India has imposed a ban on the import of goods manufactured using forced labour, the trade ministry announced on Tuesday.
This policy aligns with efforts by several countries under scrutiny for failing to curb such imports, as the U.S. considers tariffs up to 12.5% on nations implicated in these violations. The ministry's directive, issued on Monday, authorizes the central government to prohibit imports of products derived entirely or partially from forced labour.
India's foreign trade authority will conduct inquiries into imports and, upon identifying evidence of forced labour, will advise the government to prohibit such goods, following due consultation. The newly issued mandate is set to activate in 30 days.