India Takes Stand Against Forced Labour Imports to Avoid U.S. Tariffs

In a decisive move to sidestep impending U.S. trade tariffs, India has imposed a ban on the import of goods manufactured using forced labour, the trade ministry announced on Tuesday.

This policy aligns with efforts by several countries under scrutiny for failing to curb such imports, as the U.S. considers tariffs up to 12.5% on nations implicated in these violations. The ministry's directive, issued on Monday, authorizes the central government to prohibit imports of products derived entirely or partially from forced labour.

India's foreign trade authority will conduct inquiries into imports and, upon identifying evidence of forced labour, will advise the government to prohibit such goods, following due consultation. The newly issued mandate is set to activate in 30 days.