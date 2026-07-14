Kevin Warsh's Capitol Hill Debut: Insights into Federal Reserve's Next Steps

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh heads to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for his inaugural congressional testimony since assuming leadership of the U.S. central bank. His prior public remarks and confirmation hearings have shed light on his perspectives, yet key questions remain concerning his views on the economy, inflation, and labor markets.

Among the pressing inquiries is the evolution of the labor force. Warsh has been reticent on job trends, particularly concerning the anticipated contraction of the labor market. Lawmakers may probe whether low unemployment paired with slight job growth aligns with the Fed’s mandate for maximum employment.

On inflation, Warsh has emphasized focusing 'to the left of the decimal point,' suggesting a degree of tolerance for inflation slightly over 2%. As the Fed holds a symmetric view, valuing outcomes both above and below this target, Warsh's stance on this symmetry and its implications for monetary policy is crucial.