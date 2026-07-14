Global Measures Intensify Amidst DRC Ebola Outbreak

The World Health Organization has declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Many countries, including the U.S., Canada, Bahrain, and India, have implemented travel restrictions and screening measures to prevent its spread, although the European Union deemed them unnecessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 16:39 IST
Global Measures Intensify Amidst DRC Ebola Outbreak
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

On May 17, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. This decision signals a pressing need for global action as there is a high risk the virus may spread to neighboring countries.

In response, countries have ramped up their containment efforts. The United States imposed a travel ban, preventing individuals from the DRC and surrounding nations from entering the country unless they quarantine elsewhere for 21 days. Similarly, Canada, Bahrain, and Jordan have implemented temporary travel restrictions. Meanwhile, India and Thailand have enforced strict screening and quarantine protocols at airports.

Despite these measures, the European Union has opted not to implement entry screenings, citing a low risk to its population. Air travel is also affected; KLM canceled flights to Entebbe, while Brussels Airlines adjusted its crew rosters to align with evolving travel regulations.

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