Escalating Strikes: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Intense Drone and Missile Attacks

Russia launched a series of drone and missile attacks on Kyiv, marking the fifth such instance this month. While targeting strategic sites, Ukraine's air defenses intercepted several projectiles. Kyiv responded with drone attacks on Russian energy facilities. President Putin warned of intensified retaliatory measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 16:40 IST
Escalating Strikes: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Intense Drone and Missile Attacks
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  • Ukraine

A fierce wave of drone and missile strikes launched by Russia targeted Kyiv early Tuesday, marking the fifth assault on the Ukrainian capital this month. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced significant damage to 16 locations, including educational and business facilities, amidst ongoing Russian escalation.

Kyiv, grappling with waning air defense resources, managed to intercept five of the eight ballistic missiles during the overnight attack. As part of its strategic response, Ukraine launched its own drone offensives on Russian soil, targeting key economic sites to weaken Russia’s war efforts.

In retaliation, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed stronger strikes against Ukrainian targets, to significantly amplify their impact. The exchanges heighten tensions as the conflict, now in its fifth year, continues to strain Ukraine's defenses against persistent aggression.

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