Chemical Tanker Explosion Rocks Arabian Sea

Amid heightened maritime tensions, the chemical tanker Stolt Magnesium was engulfed in flames on Tuesday after an explosion from an unidentified external source. The vessel was operating in the Arabian Sea off Oman’s coast at the time of the incident.

The manager of the tanker, Stolt Tankers, confirmed this alarming development, which has triggered immediate safety reviews for similar maritime operations in the region.

Stolt-Nielsen, the Norwegian company overseeing the vessel, is working closely with authorities to understand the cause of the explosion and its implications on shipping routes in the Persian Gulf.