Indonesian Free Meals Programme Faces Financial Cutback Crisis

The Indonesian government's decision to scale back President Prabowo Subianto's free meals programme has sparked concern among kitchen operators.

With a potential budget cut of more than $2 billion, nearly 28,000 kitchens face operational uncertainty. The National Nutrition Agency plans to pause adding 13,000 new kitchens as a cost-saving measure.

Operators, who have invested significant resources in building and equipping facilities, may pursue legal action if they cannot recoup their investments. Lawmakers have pledged to discuss the issue with the agency to seek resolution.