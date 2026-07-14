Indonesian Free Meals Programme Faces Financial Cutback Crisis

Indonesia's free meals initiative faces challenges as the government considers budget cuts, affecting 28,000 kitchens. Operators have invested heavily in infrastructure but face a moratorium on new operations. Legal action is considered if investments aren't recovered. Lawmakers promise to raise concerns with the National Nutrition Agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 15:49 IST
Indonesian Free Meals Programme Faces Financial Cutback Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The Indonesian government's decision to scale back President Prabowo Subianto's free meals programme has sparked concern among kitchen operators.

With a potential budget cut of more than $2 billion, nearly 28,000 kitchens face operational uncertainty. The National Nutrition Agency plans to pause adding 13,000 new kitchens as a cost-saving measure.

Operators, who have invested significant resources in building and equipping facilities, may pursue legal action if they cannot recoup their investments. Lawmakers have pledged to discuss the issue with the agency to seek resolution.

TRENDING

1
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
2
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
3
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
4
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026