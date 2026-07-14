On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov labeled Ukraine's attacks on commercial vessels in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea as terrorism. He criticized the Ukrainian regime for extending beyond acts of piracy, seeking merely to damage and intimidate, without tangible benefits to any party.

Lavrov expressed Russia's determination to continue its commitments, particularly concerning food exports and the distribution of humanitarian aid to African countries, despite the ongoing tensions.

This accusation highlights the intensifying diplomatic standoff between the two nations, with Lavrov underscoring the severity of the situation and Russia's willingness to uphold its international responsibilities.